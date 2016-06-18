Kyrie Irving says he feels fine after tweaking ankle in Game 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from an NBA championship.

The team practiced and faced the media Saturday. While at the podium, guard Kyrie Irving said he felt fine when questioned about tweaking his ankle in Game 6.

LeBron James also spoke, and said he came back to Cleveland for one reason -- to win a championship.

If the Cavs pull it off, it’d be the first time a team has come back from being down 3-1 in the Finals.

The Warriors set the NBA regular season record for wins this year.

The teams face off in California at 8 p.m. EST.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.