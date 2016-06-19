N. Ridgeville: No injuries in Sandstone Lane fire

On Saturday, June 18, North Ridgeville Firefighters were called to a burning residence around 10:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the condominium located at 32858 Sandstone Lane, they found a heavy fire coming from the front of the home and an attached garage.

Fire officials say that the blaze was quickly extinguished with the assistance of several other fire units from surrounding cities.

The fire was under control by 11 p.m.

The front of the structure suffered the most damage caused by flames and smoke damage was throughout the residence.

A vehicle in the garage was totaled by the fire.

Adjoining units suffered minor damage and no injuries were reported.

The assisting cities include Avon, North Olmsted, Olmsted Township, and Westlake.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.