LeBron James: 'I came back for a reason'

The day has finally arrived.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can do something no other major professional sports team in Cleveland has done in 52 years, that's win a championship.

It only comes down to one game - Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs know how important this win would be for the city of Cleveland.

"It's on everybody's shoulders," said Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue. "The city of Cleveland, the state of Ohio, our Cleveland Cavaliers team, the organization, it's on everybody's shoulders. We want to win. We want to win it for the city of Cleveland."

Everyone knows the story. The Cleveland Browns won the NFL Championship Game in 1964. That's it for major sports franchises. The city has been close.

The Cleveland Indians returned to the World Series in 1997 and led into the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 before José Mesa blew the save, and the team wound up losing to the Florida Marlins.

"Just my short time being in Cleveland, just understanding and getting the history of being in Cleveland these last two years means a lot. They're really into their sports. They're really into their teams. This will be very important and very big for the city of Cleveland and for the state of Ohio to bring this home," said Tyronn Lue.

The Akron native, LeBron James knows exactly what a championship would mean for Cleveland and northeast Ohio. He returned to the Cavaliers in 2014 after spending four seasons with the Miami Heat.

"I came back for a reason, and that is to bring a championship to the city of Cleveland, to northeast Ohio and all of Ohio and all Cavaliers fans in the world. That's been one of my goals," said LeBron James.

The Cavs would not only make history for the city, but would be the first team to come back and win a NBA championship after trailing 3-1.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be Sunday at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

