Fathers, grandfathers board Goodtime III for special cruise, Cavs gear everywhere

On the day when many of us celebrate the first man we loved as a child, dozens waited in line alongside the dock behind the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Goodtime III for a special Father's Day Cruise.

We asked some what it meant to them to be a father.

Sadula Amidi of Grafton told us, "It means the world. It's special to be a grandfather."

We asked Brian Finks of Cleveland how fatherhood had changed him. He said, "It's brought everything into perspective. It's the reason why you get up everyday, for the kids to make sure they are better off than we are."



For a child - there is no replacement for your father, but someone can sometimes step in and fill the job so well, that that they are like a dad to us. For Imari Hill of Cleveland, that someone was her grandfather.

"I really wasn't raised with my father but he's a father figure in my life," said Hill, who was smiling widely at her grandfather who was standing right next to her.



The loving sentiments were everywhere.



This year, on this Father's Day, there was something else that was notable. Many of the dads and their kids were wearing Cavs gear. In fact, the Goodtime III cruise organizers were offering dads a chance to win Cavs t-shirts that said "All in."

Many of the dads said if the Cavs could cruise to victory, their day would be complete.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.