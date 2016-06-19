Cavs fans celebrate NBA championship

Cavs fans high-fived, hugged, screamed and cried when their team put an end to the championship drought in Cleveland Sunday night.

Thousands of people converged on downtown Cleveland and LeBron James' former high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron.

Cavaliers fans cheered and cried after waiting for 52 years. From westside to eastside, Cavs fans were united.

Watch the celebrations in the video player above.

