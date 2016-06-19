The LeBron vs Steph rivalry

The rivalry between LeBron James has become as heated as the discussion about who's the better player.

Check out LeBron vs Steph from the 2016 NBA Finals.

Who do you think should be the MVP?

MORE: Iguodala plans to play Game 7 despite back problems

Game 7 prompts downtown party preps

Going back to Cali: LeBron, Cavs down Warriors force Game 7

Who was the fan Curry hit with mouthpiece?

Cavs to host Watch Party at the Q for Game 7

Best (& worst) moments in Cleveland sports history

Steph Curry's wife calls NBA 'rigged'

Best of Social: Winning score 216

LeBron James: '1 more game left, we gonna give it all we got'

'We want to give the city of Cleveland a Championship', Coach Lue

Kerr, Curry each fined $25,000 for Game 6 incidents

Richard Jefferson's emotional essay before Game 6

LeBron's oldest fan wants to witness a championship

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.