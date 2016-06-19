Shots fired, restaurant window broken, CPD officer struck

The Paninis had a window broken out. (Source: WOIO)

Downtown Cleveland was packed with thousands of Cavs fans celebrating a championship downtown near Quicken Loans Arena and Gateway Plaza.

There were only a few problems as fans just didn't seem to want to go home. They don't want to give up the winning feeling.

Shots were fired early Monday morning at West 3rd Street and Superior, Avenue. One man was hit in the ankle. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center prior to police arrival. There were no suspects or arrests.

The Panini's at East 9th and Prospect Avenue had a window broken out in the celebration.

Cleveland police stopped inbound traffic to the Q early in the evening on Sunday. Fan Fest concluded not long after the game ended, but fans hung out for hours.

Prospect Avenue was closed just after 11 p.m. due to crowds. RTA suspended all bus service into downtown.

People were seen climbing on responding fire trucks and ambulances at West 6th Street and St. Clair Avenue. Firefighters asked people to make room for emergency vehicles.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman said that an officer was struck by a vehicle East 14th Street and Broadway Avenue. She said a white Toyota driven by woman fled the scene. The officer suffered a leg injury.

Fans were also seen rocking a police car near Huron Road and Prospect Avenue. The car's windshield was smashed and its hood dented.

Cleveland police closed several roads throughout the night:



1. Westbound RT 2 close exit ramp to W.3rd

2. Eastbound RT 2 close exit ramp to W. 6 & Lakeside

3. Close eastbound on Detroit/Superior Bridge at W.25th

4. Close eastbound on Lorain Carnegie Bridge at W.20th

5. I-90 eastbound, I-71 northbound close exit ramp to E.9th Street

6. I-77 northbound toward I-90 eastbound close the ramp to E.9th Street and Ontario

7. I-77 northbound close the exit ramp to E.14 and E 22 (162B)

8. I-90 westbound close the exit ramp to Prospect Ave

Cleveland police shut down the Interstate 90 ramp to East Ninth Street at about 8:35 p.m. Sunday.

There was extra security outside Progressive Field to handle the crowds.

A lot of people came downtown for the Indians game and never left. Bars and restaurants near the arena were filled to capacity.

