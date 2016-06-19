Halftime thoughts: Cavs can still do this

The Cavaliers obviously need to adjust before Game 7 gets away from them.

They're fortunate to only be down by seven with the way the Warriors are burying their threes. Draymond Green is 5-for-5 from beyond the arc, and already has 22 points. In the meantime, the Cavs are ice cold, going 1-for-14 from long range. Somebody has to heat up for Cleveland.

LeBron James needs to take over. That's easier said than done with the way the Warriors are clogging the lane and daring the Cavs to beat 'em with threes, but James only put up 12 points in the first half.

Kevin Love has 5 points and 7 rebounds, but those all came in the first quarter. Where has he gone? He's gone to the bench. Love has only played 13 of 24 minutes, as did Tristan Thompson, with Tyronn Lue going smaller to keep up with the Warriors defensively. Iman Shumpert and Richard Jefferson each logged 13 minutes as well.

The Warriors have more turnovers than the Cavs (10-8), but James has four of those eight. His fourth led to a Leandro Barbosa three-pointer that put the Warriors up seven late in the first half.

All things considered, this is still there for the Cavaliers -- Curry only has 9 and Klay only has 5. But if they heat up before Kyrie Irving or J.R. Smith get going, this is not going to end well.

