LeBron Raw: I came back to bring a championship to our city

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors compete for the championship title in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Take a look at photos from the last game of the season.

"CLEVELAND! This is for you!" LeBron said.

LeBron James was named MVP moments after the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Finals beating the Golden State Warriors 93-89.

LeBron was joined on the podium with his three children, LeBron Jr., Bryce Maximus and Zhuri.

"I'm happy to be a part of history," LeBron said, "I'm home. I'm home. ... I'm at a loss for words. This is unbelievable."

LeBron James had a triple-double -- 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 7.

The Cavs came back from a 3-1 series deficit to win the title, something no other NBA team has ever done.

"Once we got to a Game 7, I was just confident. I knew what I was capable of doing. I knew my guys would allow me to lead them throughout the 48 minutes, and they did that," said James.

After winning the championship, James only had one thing on his mind - Cleveland.

"I can't wait to get off that plane and hold that trophy up and see all our fans at the terminal, IX Jet Center, and I know they're going to be ready. So I can't wait to give the emotion back to them. I'm looking forward to it. That's all," said James.

Sunday night's win is the first major championship for the city of Cleveland since 1964 and the first ever for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kyrie Irving finished with 26 points.

