1,000 line up at Dick's for championship T-shirts - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

1,000 line up at Dick's for championship T-shirts

Fans line up for T-shirts (Source: WOIO) Fans line up for T-shirts (Source: WOIO)
WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -

About a 1,000 people lined up at the Dick's in Westlake after the Cavaliers won the NBA championship to get their new T-shirts. 

Some northeast Ohio DICK'S stores opened immediately after the game. Others will open at 6 a.m.

They have NBA Championship gear and cheer cards. Additional musical acts and championship photo opportunities will also take place at the North Olmsted location

The below store locations extended store hours Sunday (6/19) and re-open Monday (6/20) at 6 a.m. 

Great Northern Mall
Crocker Park
South Park Mall in Strongsville
Belden Parke Crossings
Great Lakes Mall
Market Square at Montrose
Legacy Village
Bainbridge Shopping Center
The Plaza at Chapel Hill
Midway Market Square
The Shoppes at Parma
Wayne Town Center
Polaris Fashion Place
Easton Town Center
Sandusky Pavilion
Ontario Towne Center
Dublin

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly