1,000 line up at Dick's for championship T-shirts

About a 1,000 people lined up at the Dick's in Westlake after the Cavaliers won the NBA championship to get their new T-shirts.

Some northeast Ohio DICK'S stores opened immediately after the game. Others will open at 6 a.m.

They have NBA Championship gear and cheer cards. Additional musical acts and championship photo opportunities will also take place at the North Olmsted location

The below store locations extended store hours Sunday (6/19) and re-open Monday (6/20) at 6 a.m.

Great Northern Mall

Crocker Park

South Park Mall in Strongsville

Belden Parke Crossings

Great Lakes Mall

Market Square at Montrose

Legacy Village

Bainbridge Shopping Center

The Plaza at Chapel Hill

Midway Market Square

The Shoppes at Parma

Wayne Town Center

Polaris Fashion Place

Easton Town Center

Sandusky Pavilion

Ontario Towne Center

Dublin

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.