VIDEO: Tears, Cheers from CLE19 anchors as game ends

Cleveland 19 News anchors joined thousands of Cavaliers fan rejoicing seconds after the buzzer sounded in Oakland.

Everyone was glued to the screen until the last second and then the reaction is priceless.

Romona Robinson cried as Dan DeRoos jumped up and down and Jon Loughman and Mark Nolan cheered. It was a feeling thousands of Cleveland fans have wanted for 52 years.

Watch the video in the player above.

