VIDEO: Irving delivered the biggest shot of his career

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors 93-89 to bring home the city's first championship in 52 years.

The point guard Kyrie Irving hit a huge three that sealed the game.

"I'm just hoping it goes in. But when it does, I'm thinking about getting Klay and Steph. Those guys have been kind of leading that three-point line the whole entire series, so that's all I'm really thinking about is just getting to those guys after that shot," said Irving.

It was on to the defensive end. The Cavs made a stop and Irving found James, who was fouled and went to the free throw line.

James split a pair, sealing the Cavs 93-89 win over the defending NBA Champs.

The Cavs become the only team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in The Finals.

