Tristan Thompson: Blatt did a great job

When asked about the mid-season coaching change, Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson said it’s not a player’s job to question front office decisions.

Thompson was speaking to the media after a Game 7 win in the NBA Finals, earning Cleveland its first major sports championship since the 1960s.

Reporters asked him about a number of topics, but perhaps most notably the topic of the Cavaliers’ mid-season coaching change came up. Assistant Tyronn Lue ultimately replaced head coach David Blatt.

Thompson said it’s a player’s job just to play, and that the front office did what it felt it had to do.

Thompson did praise Blatt, saying the Cavs made the Finals in 2015 and that he did a great job.

The Cavaliers will get back to Ohio on Monday morning. A championship parade is played for Wednesday in Cleveland.

