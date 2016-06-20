VIDEO: 'We always thrive under chaos', K. Love

It's something that he has been working for his entire basketball career and Sunday night Kevin Love help deliver a championship.

"He protects every single one of us. For him [LeBron] to come back here, what he did is pretty remarkable," said Kevin Love.

Love won his first NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

