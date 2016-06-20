Akron mayor congratulates the city's 'hometown hero'

Police in Bath Township, outside of Akron, are currently guarding LeBron James' house. Police want to make sure people do not hold up traffic near his home.

In 2014, when James announced he was coming back home crowds gathered around his home.

Akron mayor Dan Horrigan released a statement about the Cavs and Akron's favorite son.

"I'd like to congratulate Akron's hometown hero, LeBron James, and the entire Cavaliers organization for winning the 2016 NBA Championship. Their determination and perseverance throughout the season brings us pride and joy as we celebrate with them. LeBron continues to exemplify the very spirit of Akron, and for that we are all grateful," said Horrigan.

Horrigan said a celebration is in store. The date for that still has to be determined.

