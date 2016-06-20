'It doesn't feel real', says fan about championship win

You could feel the energy at the Cavs watch party outside the Q. The Cleveland Cavaliers as you know are the NBA Champions. The crowd went crazy. A party in the CLE. The wine and gold have done it for our city. The fans have been waiting for this for decades.

"I just want to take this all in cause I don't know when I'll ever experience it again," said Cavs fan Kellie Ruane.

Ruane was emotional as she and thousands of people at the watch party witnessed a moment in history. Thousands of fans packed the streets celebrating a huge Cavs victory. The wine and gold take care of business against the the Warriors.



"All in 216," the crowed chanted.

The confetti went flying, cheers, and plenty of high fives.



"I'm like wow. It's been a long time coming and LeBron came back and he did it for us. It doesn't feel real," explained fan Edward Bell.



And in the streets of downtown Cleveland the parade already underway as fans sat on cars cheering. Bumper to bumper traffic through our town for our team. We were all in 216, excited about the championship finally in our land.



"Number one, yeah we won," cheered excited fans running through the streets.



It was a real party Cleveland style, people danced in the streets, because when you haven't had a sports team win a victory for the city in more than 50 years

you better believe its a reason to celebrate.



"It's amazing it's absolutely amazing. I told my daughter she didn't have to have a 30 for 30 special like we did. We are Cleveland," said life long Cavs fan Brian Fiest.

In James' hometown of Akron, the party continued.

One fan was overcome with emotion.

