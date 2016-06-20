Yes, Cavs are NBA Champs

The Cleveland Cavaliers went into Oracle Arena Sunday night and earned the city's first championship in 52 years.

LeBron James had a triple-double, Kyrie Irving's 3-pointer with 53 seconds left put Cleveland ahead to stay and the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

James had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Irving finished with 26 points for Cleveland - which erased a 3-1 series deficit to win the title.

Draymond Green had 32 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for the Warriors, whose bid for back-to-back titles was thwarted. Golden State won an NBA-record 73 games in the regular season, then fell short in the playoffs. They went scoreless in the last three minutes of the final game.

Relive the moment Cleveland made history

J.R. Smith had an emotional news conference after the win.

The city erupted after the huge win. The Watch Party at the Q erupted in "We are the Champions."

Fans went crazy on West 25th Street.

In Akron, the feeling was the same. People gathered to watch the big game at James' alma mater, St. Vincent St. Mary.

Cleveland 19 anchors also cheered and cried after the win.

The Cavs left Oakland, but made a pit-stop in Las Vegas to celebrate.

J.R. and the Cavs had a party in Vegas befitting a champion ?? (via @ArashMarkazi)https://t.co/OyJiG64hxS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2016

The team is expected to arrive back in Cleveland around 12:40 p.m. Fans began arriving at the IX Center before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

