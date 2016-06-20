Cleveland mayor congratulates Cavs on historic win

The Cavs accomplished an amazing feat Sunday night, beating the best team in the league 93-89. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson congratulated the team on its historic win, being the first team ever to come back and win a Finals series after trailing 3-1.

"I want to congratulate the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, coaching staff, players, and fans on an unprecedented NBA finals victory. It was against all odds and done in historic fashion. The strength and determination displayed throughout the season, post-season, and championship game are truly the embodiment of our city and its people. A city and a people with heart," said Mayor Frank Jackson.

A parade has been planned for sometime Wednesday. An exact time has not bee determined.

