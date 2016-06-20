Lebron, team party in Vegas on way home to Cleveland

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated their NBA championship Vegas-style on their way back home.

The Cavs stopped in Las Vegas early Monday morning after winning the title on the road over the Warriors in Oakland, California, on Sunday night.

Pictures posted on Twitter by the XS Las Vegas nightclub show LeBron James, Kevin Love and the rest of the team partying early Monday.

One picture shows Cavs guard Kyrie Irving posing near a cake shaped like the Larry O'Brien trophy, which goes to the NBA champion.

The Cavaliers are set to finally make it back to Cleveland early Monday afternoon. Watch live here.

