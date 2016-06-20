Lebron, team party in Vegas on way home to Cleveland

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated their NBA championship Vegas-style on their way back home.
The Cavs stopped in Las Vegas early Monday morning after winning the title on the road over the Warriors in Oakland, California, on Sunday night.
And the Champs have made it to @XSlasvegas. What up @cavs! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/SG7mpAaaeP— Dave Sanchez (@kroqkom) June 20, 2016
Pictures posted on Twitter by the XS Las Vegas nightclub show LeBron James, Kevin Love and the rest of the team partying early Monday.
Tonight we welcome 2016 @NBA Champs @Cavs to #XSLasVegas! #ALLin216 #Cavs #NBA pic.twitter.com/VIQMPFoxUI— XS Las Vegas (@XSlasvegas) June 20, 2016
One picture shows Cavs guard Kyrie Irving posing near a cake shaped like the Larry O'Brien trophy, which goes to the NBA champion.
A cake only fit for the @NBA Champs! Congratulations on the big win @Cavs! @KyrieIrving #ALLin216 #Cavs #XSLasVegas pic.twitter.com/DF2pOen4qI— XS Las Vegas (@XSlasvegas) June 20, 2016
The Cavaliers are set to finally make it back to Cleveland early Monday afternoon. Watch live here.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
