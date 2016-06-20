LeBron gets police escort; J.R. Smith poses with fans - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron gets police escort; J.R. Smith poses with fans

LeBron's home (Source: WOIO) LeBron's home (Source: WOIO)
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

Cavaliers fans showed their support for LeBron James at his home in Bath Township.

Hundreds of adults and children lined the street to get a glimpse of LeBron and the trophy. They were chanting and holding signs. 

LeBron was met by private security and police escorted him home. He arrive just before 2 p.m.

Some fans started showing up after the NBA Finals game ended Sunday night. Police said they have had no problems with fans outside his home.

The LBJ Family Foundation celebration organized the gathering in LeBron's neighborhood.

Even J.R. Smith got in on the action. He posed with fans after he got home. This photo was taken with Broadview Hts. resident Justin Kunka.

Smith was still hanging out without a shirt on.

