Cannabis Career Institute comes to Cleveland after governor signs medicinal marijuana bill

On Sunday, June 19, the Cannabis Career Institute conducted an all day seminar teaching budding cannabis entrepreneurs how to

get started in the evolving industry.

The state-specific training addressed a range of topics from legal requirements and regulations to basic grow techniques.

In June, Governor John Kasich signed House BIll 523, which means that medicinal marijuana use will be legal in Ohio sometime in early September.

"Ohio, welcome to the new age of compassion!" states Gary Maciel, who's been growing marijuana for over 40 years.

"The announcement is, of course, absolutely tremendous news for Ohioans. From a business perspective, there is no other industry on the planet right now that is growing as rapidly as the cannabis business. If someone is looking for a career in cannabis or simply just wants to learn how the industry works, the one day CCI workshop is an excellent way to get acquainted with the cannabis world and all the exciting opportunities that are out there. At Cannabis Career Institute, our mandate is to equip the next generation of canna-businessmen and women with the necessary knowledge and tools to become successful in this burgeoning industry."

Cannabis Career Institute specializes in teaching those interested in starting a business the step-by-step instruction on the process.

The cost for the one day seminar, that also allows for students to attend any future class for free, is $349 and includes a seminar manual.

CCI is scheduled to return to Ohio with another all day workshop later in the summer.

