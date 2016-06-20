Pizza Hut offering FREE dessert in honor of Cavs

Pizza Hut is giving away free Hershey’s Chocolate Chip cookies or Triple Chocolate brownies with the purchase of a pizza on Wednesday, June 22, in honor of the big championship win by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans must use the promo code “SWEETCLE,” in order to receive their free dessert, which normally sell for $5.99 each.

All Northeast Ohio Pizza Huts will be participating in the giveaway. Pizzas must be bought at regular menu price.

This sweet treat allows Cavs fans to eat and enjoy a free dessert at the parade.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.