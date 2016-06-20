Reward: Information for Fugitive of the Week

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information, which would lead to the capture of the fugitive of the week.

Nelson Figueroa, 36, stands at approximately 5’08” and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Medina, Ohio.

Figueroa is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and the U.S. Postal Inspectors for federal supervised release violations and various counts of causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substance act. Figueroa has been wanted since April by the U.S. Marshals and since March by the Postal Inspectors Office.

If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text Keyword WANTED and tip to 847411. Tipsters cab remain anonymous and reward money is available.

