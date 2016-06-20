Byers Ave. man charged with robbery

A Byers Avenue man has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Izzat Hamdan, 19, robbed the Little Caesars Pizza located in 2568 Leland Avenue in Akron, shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The employees say Hamdan entered the restaurant with his hands in his pocket. He then demanded money, said that he had a gun and he would shoot. The employees handed him the money before he fled.

Officers found Hamdan a short time later. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

