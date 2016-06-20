Swensons honors LeBron James

It has been one wild journey for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 season, but they did it!

Last night the Cavaliers brought the NBA Championship trophy home in Game 7 and fans were lighting up the city in celebration.

Many stores, restaurants, and shops are also celebrating the team’s victory with social media posts, specials, and more.

LeBron James received a particular shout out from one of his favorite fast food places, Swensons Drive In, in his hometown, Akron OH. Swenson’s posted one of LeBron’s favorite sayings outside of their building, “Nothing is given, everything is earned.”

After arriving home from the NBA Championship, I think it's safe to say LeBron will probably make his way over to the drive-in for his favorite meal soon, if he hasn't already!

