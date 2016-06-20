Five arrests among the thousands out celebrating the Cavs win

Out of the thousands downtown to celebrate the Cavs, only five people were arrested. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police say only five people were arrested Sunday night into Monday morning during the celebrations after the Cavs won the NBA Championship.

Police arrested Darren Allen, 18, Deondre Bridget and Daniel Hankins, Christopher Crutchfield, 21, and 36-year-old Anthony Burnett.

Allen and Bridget were hit with receiving stolen property charges, Hankins was charged with disorderly conduct, Burnett with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and Crutchfield with aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Even though only a handful of people were arrested last night, Cleveland Police had their hands full keeping the thousands of revelers downtown safe, handling the influx of cars attempting to get out of downtown, and dealing with the usual incidents.

Panini's on East 9th Street reported a window was broken out during the celebrations, and at one point, several fans took over a fire truck, but did not steal it. A Cleveland Police officer did suffer a minor leg injury after his cruiser was struck by a hit-and-run driver on East 14th Street and Broadway Avenue. Police say a woman in a white Toyota fled the scene.

Akron Police did not report any arrests or vandalism related to the celebrations.

