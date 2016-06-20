Hundreds flock to Plain Dealer production line to get paper

The scene outside of The Plain Dealer's Brooklyn production facility was chaotic Monday, as cars and people packed into the area in front of the building all trying to buy a copy of the paper memorializing the Cavaliers championship.

Cleveland 19 was told stores sold out of the The Plain Dealer within hours, leading dozens, then hundreds, to show up to get multiple copies of the paper. Many people walked up to Plain Dealer employees with wads of cash, asking how many papers they could buy with the cash they had on hand. Each paper cost $1.50.

Ken McCoy said he hadn't bought a paper for years until Monday. He said he was 11-years-old when the Browns last won a championship, and he wanted to buy papers for his children and grandchildren so they would have something special to remember the momentous event. Digital, Cleveland 19 News heard over and over again, just wouldn't cut it this time.

"I want them to put this away and then they have kids and grandkids. This will be their legacy as well this is important for the city of Cleveland," said McCoy.

The Plain Dealer printed more than 400,000 copies - that's more than ten times the number of papers printed on a typical Monday.

Cleveland.com said that the paper has plans to start selling copies of the paper on eBay for out of town fans who want to buy a copy. Currently papers are being sold on eBay by private sellers for as much as $20.