LeBron James IG: #ThisOneIsForTheLand

LeBron James broke his nine-week social media hiatus Monday, and for good reason too.

Among his posts a picture of himself with his head bowed, holding the 2016 NBA Championship trophy.

LeBron wrote a lengthy heartfelt paragraph under the photo talking about all of the negative comments he has heard in the past, but rounds it out with humor and numerous hashtags.

kingjames They said u lost a step, wasn't explosive as once was, the best days was in the real view, questioned your drive, your leadership, your commitment, you don't have killer instinct, going back home is the worst mistake in your career, he got the coach fired, players traded, won't work between him and Kyrie, Him and Kev won't work, love your teammates to much, there's no way he can deliver a championship in his hometown, etc etc etc....But guess what THATS NONE OF MY BUSINESS
#StriveForGreatness #ThisOneIsForTheLand #PutSomeRespeckOnMyName Hahahaha!!! Yes sir

We are looking forward to more celebration posts from LeBron James and the rest of the Cavaliers! 

