NEW VIDEO: Cavs 'Curse Reversed' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

NEW VIDEO: Cavs 'Curse Reversed'

(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers) (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

One day after winning the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers released a video Monday evening explaining how the so-called "CURSE" has been reversed.

The two minute video is narrated by NBA Finals MVP LeBron James. 

