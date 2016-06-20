NBA Champs! Cavs parade plans still up in the air

No doubt this was one of the largest crowds in downtown Cleveland, more than a quarter of million people.

But, a parade down 9th street to celebrate the Cavs historic win could bring close to one million.

One fan from Cleveland said, “I want to see the trophy see them hold up the trophy and just want to say thank you.”

Fans have waited decades for this. Another fan flew in from Hawaii and said, “I’m here just to have safe fun the drought is over.”

If you have a business like George Lonjack, his restaurant Panni’s is right in the middle of all the action. And one million people transfers to thousands of dollars income.

He says, "it’s big we have no idea we are going to have to treat it like St Patrick’s day on a Saturday and a warm day and see where it goes."

But at 10 p.m. Monday evening there was still no concrete parade route, time or road closures from the city.

Councilman Zac Reed told us, "I would advise the administration let give them much lead time. Cause I can’t believe we just started planning this thing."

Ninth street is a good option because than it will end at mall B and C.

No doubt the parade will be a huge draw. Getting the most out of it is up to you.

MORE: I came back to bring a championship to our city, LeBron James

Irving delivered the biggest shot of his career

Fans line up see the Cavs arrive

VIDEO: Tears, cheers from CLD19 anchors as game ends

CPD officer hit by car, fire truck overrun with fans

Cavs fans celebrate NBA Championship

Cavalier championship parade will take place Wednesday

'It doesn't feel real', says fan about championship win

Akron mayor congratulates the city's hometown hero

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.