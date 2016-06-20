Police: Woman killed in ATV accident

A woman was killed in an ATV accident at 2726 Downing Street SW in Pike Township Sunday afternoon. (Source: WOIO)

According to deputies, the one vehicle accident involved a 49-year-old female driver and a 10-year-old passenger.

The woman was transported to an area hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger was also transported to the hospital, but he was not seriously injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 330-430-3800.

