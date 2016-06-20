Cavs fans mark devotion to team after championship with ink

Some Cavs fans have been waiting to get a tattoo like this for awhile. (Source: WOIO)

Cavs fans are rushing to tattoo shops to mark the NBA championship with ink. (Source: WOIO)

Cavs fans will remember this moment forever—winning the 2016 NBA Championship.

Some people want a more permanent reminder of this victory to carry along with them, so they’re doing it with permanent ink.

Briette Sheaffer is no stranger to tattoos.

“I think they're beautiful, that's all there is to it,” she said.

On Monday, she couldn't think of a better occasion to get another one, than Cleveland finally breaking its championship curse.

“I was like, 'that didn't happen' and then everyone around me was just screaming and yelling and shooting off fireworks so,” Sheaffer said.

She said there's no better way to show her devotion to Cleveland sports teams.

“I already have a Browns tattoo, so this is appropriate,” she said.

Tattoo artist John Forgus is expecting a lot more people to walk through their doors at Voodoo Monkey in Ohio City looking for Cavs championship tattoos.

As a lifelong Clevelander, he's happy to turn their visions into art.

“I think the whole thing was storybook. It was almost I guess fate for them to win it this year. It was the perfect story, you couldn't write it any better,” Forgus said.

Sheaffer works at the tattoo shop and says the phone hasn't stopped ringing.

“We got 17 voice messages when we came in this morning, people have been calling off the hook,” she said.

Several of those phone calls came from Clevelanders living across the country who are flying in for the parade and want to get a tattoo while they're back home.

“Everyone's just like, ‘yeah go Cleveland, go team, go Cavs, go Ohio.’ Everyone's super-amped, it's great,” Sheaffer said.

It's a milestone so many Clevelanders have waited to reach for so long, now that the time is here, they know exactly how to celebrate.

“Now that we have a championship I think people will be more apt to wear it on their skin proudly,” Forgus said.

Another tattoo shop, Classic Tattoo in Willoughby, is offering free Cavs tattoos from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tattoo shops expect to be busy for the next few weeks.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.