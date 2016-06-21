First Alert Forecast: Cool but dry pattern

Making it happen in the mill. (Source: Kevin Goodman)

From Chief Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Big air mass change will keep us below normal in the temperature department. Some lake clouds will be around tonight.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight. More comfortable air is in the forecast tomorrow.

I'm looking at low to mid 70s for a high.

A chilly night Wednesday night then we will rebound to around 80 degrees on Thursday.

Too dry for any kind of rain right now.

