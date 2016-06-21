LeBron James banner comes down this week - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James banner comes down this week

Champions was projected on LeBron James banner. (Source: WOIO) Champions was projected on LeBron James banner. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The iconic LeBron James banner will come down after the championship parade Wednesday. 

The massive banner was reinstalled in 2014 on the side of the Sherwin-Williams headquarters in downtown Cleveland. 

The banner of the outstretched arms of the Cleveland Cavaliers star will come down to make room for a banner for the Republican National Convention. 

Sherwin-Williams said the new banner will deliver a simple message: "This land is our land. 150 years in Cleveland."

"For 150 years Sherwin-Williams has been proud to call Cleveland home," said Ellen Moreau, VP of Marketing Communications for Sherwin-Williams. 

The RNC banner will be installed the week of June 27. The convention will be held in Cleveland July 18-21. 

