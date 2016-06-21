LeBron James banner comes down this week

The iconic LeBron James banner will come down after the championship parade Wednesday.

The massive banner was reinstalled in 2014 on the side of the Sherwin-Williams headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

The banner of the outstretched arms of the Cleveland Cavaliers star will come down to make room for a banner for the Republican National Convention.

Sherwin-Williams said the new banner will deliver a simple message: "This land is our land. 150 years in Cleveland."

"For 150 years Sherwin-Williams has been proud to call Cleveland home," said Ellen Moreau, VP of Marketing Communications for Sherwin-Williams.

The RNC banner will be installed the week of June 27. The convention will be held in Cleveland July 18-21.

MORE: Crews setting up for Cavs rally

New Video: Curse reversed

100-year-old fan celebrates Cavs win

Cavs fans INK their devotion

Hundreds flock to buy a Plain Dealer newspaper

LeBron James IG: #ThisIsForTheLand

Cavs players arrive to hero's welcome

Social Media reacts to Cavs' winning championship

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.