Get a free taco for Warriors "stealing" a game

If you're looking to have a late lunch, Taco Bell is giving away free tacos from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The promotion: if the Golden State Warriors "stole" Game 4 at the Q against the Cavs, everyone would score a free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell. The Warriors won that Game, but that was the last game they won.

The Cavs, of course, won the series.

You don't have to buy anything else to get your free taco, according to Taco Bell's website.

