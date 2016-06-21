NBA releases Game 7 officiating report between Cavs, Warriors

The NBA released the officiating report form Game 7 of the The Finals.

It's the first time during the series that the "last two-miniute report" has been released since the rules state it's only done when the game is within five points at the two-minute mark. Sunday was the time that happened between the Cavaliers and the Warriors.

The plays assessed include all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls.

There were a total of 18 calls at the end of the game, including personal fouls, shooting fouls and loose ball fouls.

It was almost evenly split on calls on both Cavs and Warriors - most fouls were committed against LeBron James with four. Steph Curry had two fouls.

All the call were good. They were labled either correct call or correct non-call.

You can see the complete report here:

