Where's J.R. Smith's shirt?

We watched the Cavs clinch the franchise's first NBA title and the city's first championship in 52 years. We watched J.R. Smith break down during the post-game news conference while talking about his family.

Then we saw Smith and the team partying in Vegas and that's when Smith's shirt came off and we're wondering if Smith will don a shirt for the championship parade.

Here's a timeline of when and for how long Smith went shirtless.

This is the plane ride to Vegas.

This is at the Vegas club.

So the shirt came of at the Vegas club.

The team arrived back home around 12:30 p.m. Still no shirt.

Smith arrived home, still no shirt. It was a hot Monday in Cleveland.

Can't wait until the parade Wednesday.

