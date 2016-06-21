Matthew Dellavedova celebrates NBA Finals win in the most Northeast Ohio way

Following the Game 7 win in California, Cleveland Cavaliers player Matthew Dellavedova didn't go to Disney World, he went to Cedar Point. (How Cleveland of him.)

Delly celebrated being a world champ by riding on the Millennium Force.

How does an NBA Champ celebrate a big win? A ride on Millennium Force, of course, of course! Congrats @matthewdelly! pic.twitter.com/TXyXl4Myjw — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 21, 2016

Had an awesome time with the family at @CedarPoint tonight - thanks for taking care of us! ?? pic.twitter.com/8Xbt3aes4d — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) June 21, 2016

The celebration continues in downtown Cleveland Wednesday during a parade.