Matthew Dellavedova celebrates NBA Finals win in the most Northeast Ohio way

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Following the Game 7 win in California, Cleveland Cavaliers player Matthew Dellavedova didn't go to Disney World, he went to Cedar Point. (How Cleveland of him.) 

Delly celebrated being a world champ by riding on the Millennium Force. 

The celebration continues in downtown Cleveland Wednesday during a parade. Get details here

