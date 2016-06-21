Matthew Dellavedova celebrates NBA Finals win in the most Northeast Ohio way

Following the Game 7 win in California, Cleveland Cavaliers player Matthew Dellavedova didn't go to Disney World, he went to Cedar Point. (How Cleveland of him.)
Delly celebrated being a world champ by riding on the Millennium Force.
How does an NBA Champ celebrate a big win? A ride on Millennium Force, of course, of course! Congrats @matthewdelly! pic.twitter.com/TXyXl4Myjw— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 21, 2016
Had an awesome time with the family at @CedarPoint tonight - thanks for taking care of us! ?? pic.twitter.com/8Xbt3aes4d— Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) June 21, 2016
The celebration continues in downtown Cleveland Wednesday during a parade. Get details here.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.