Former Cavs Coach David Blatt has a classy message for Cleveland

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt had nothing but good things to say about the city and the accomplishments of the Cavs this season.

According to professional basketball reporter David Pick, he got a text from Blatt where he congratulated the Cavs and the city of Cleveland.

David Blatt via text: "My Congratulations. An enormous accomplishment for the organization, a special and historic moment for Cleveland." — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 20, 2016

Blatt was fired as head coach of the team in January. He was replaced by the then-assistant coach Tyronn Lue.

Do you think Blatt deserves a NBA Finals Championship ring?