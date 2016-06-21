Former Cavs Coach David Blatt has a classy message for Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Former head coach David Blatt.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt had nothing but good things to say about the city and the accomplishments of the Cavs this season. 

According to professional basketball reporter David Pick, he got a text from Blatt where he congratulated the Cavs and the city of Cleveland. 

Blatt was fired as head coach of the team in January. He was replaced by the then-assistant coach Tyronn Lue. 

Do you think Blatt deserves a NBA Finals Championship ring?

