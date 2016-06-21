Warriors fan who hates Cavs fan still wants him to have this pic - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Warriors fan who hates Cavs fan still wants him to have this picture from Game 7

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Golden State Warriors fan took a picture of a crying Cleveland Cavaliers fan at Game 7 in California, but it wasn't to make fun of him. 

Surfcasper posted the picture on Cleveland's reddit page because he wants this crying fan to have this picture. Who is this person? (Actually, it was all of us after the Cavs won the NBA Finals Championship.) 

Hopefully this fan can save this picture thanks to the classy Warriors fan who congratulated the team and snapped this picture. 

you sat next to my friend last night, as much as i hate you all right now - seriously, congrats. you should have this picture. from Cleveland

