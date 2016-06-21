Hometown Celebration! Akron celebrates LeBron James - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hometown Celebration! Akron celebrates LeBron James

LeBron's home (Source: WOIO) LeBron's home (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The City of Akron in collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation will host a celebration for Akron’s own, LeBron James on Thursday, June 23 at Lock 3.

Gates open at 7 p.m.

LeBron and his students from the Wheels for Education and IPromise Network will be featured.

Additional details, including program line-up and street closures will be announced at a later date.

Admission to the event, as well as parking downtown will be free.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly