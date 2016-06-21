Hometown Celebration! Akron celebrates LeBron James

The City of Akron in collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation will host a celebration for Akron’s own, LeBron James on Thursday, June 23 at Lock 3.

Gates open at 7 p.m.

LeBron and his students from the Wheels for Education and IPromise Network will be featured.

Additional details, including program line-up and street closures will be announced at a later date.

Admission to the event, as well as parking downtown will be free.

