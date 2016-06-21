Recalls: Frozen green peas and mixed vegetables

The National Frozen Food Corporation has issued a voluntary recall due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall covers frozen peas and mixed vegetables packaged by several companies, including Market Pantry, Great Value and Bountiful harvest.

There have been no reports off illness, but you can return them to the store for a refund.

CLICK HERE for the FDA's full list of affected products.

