Transformation underway at Quicken Loans Arena for RNC

What will Quicken Loans Arena look like when the gavel falls on the RNC?

We’re told a lot different than at the Cavs game Thursday night and a whole lot different that right now.

Work began Friday, and a lot has been done already.

Audrey Scagnelli was at the watch party on Sunday, she is communications director for the convention, and you get the drift that she hopes to replicate the energy she saw for the RNC saying ,"There was just something incredible special but that, being in this room with thousands of Clevelanders who have waited for 52 years for a moment like this. It has been an eight year wait for the Republicans and they hope to end that drought beginning July 18th here."

Seats are missing creating a kind of gap toothed look to the upper bowl. The area is being converted into space for some of the 15,000 reporters

expected to attend the convention.

2016 RNC

Cavalier signage is coming down, to be replaced by GOP messages, and the stage is beginning to take shape. Donald Trump says past conventions were boring. Is the RNC listening in preparation for its prime time show.

"We can't give away all our secrets but as the days turn to weeks and we get a little closer to July 18th it will look pretty different in here and the stage will be built out," adds Scagnelli.

856 seats have been taken out on the floor creating 2472 floor seats for delegates. Alternates will be in seats above.

"Every day when I walk in here it looks like a completely different place," Scagnelli says.

If you're counting it is just 27 days till the start of the convention and 30 days until the nominee, likely Donald Trump, accepts the nomination.

