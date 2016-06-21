Quicken Loans Arena has completely transformed for the Republican National Convention after the Finals

What will Quicken Loans Arena look like when the gavel falls on the Republican National Convention?

We’re told it will look a lot different than it did at the Cleveland Cavaliers game Thursday night and a whole lot different that right now. Work began Friday and a lot has been done already.

RNC Communications director Audrey Scagnelli was at the watch party on Sunday and you get the idea she hopes to replicate the energy she saw during the game.

"There was just something incredibly special about that ... being in this room with thousands of Clevelanders who have waited for 52 years for a moment like this," she said. "It has been an eight year wait for the Republicans and they hope to end that drought beginning July 18 here."

Seats are missing which is creating a kind of gap-toothed look to the upper bowl. The area is being converted into space for some of the 15,000 reporters expected to attend the convention. Cavalier signage is coming down and will be replaced by GOP messages, and the stage is beginning to take shape.

Donald Trump says past conventions were boring. Is the RNC listening in preparation for its prime time show?

"We can't give away all our secrets but as the days turn to weeks and we get a little closer to July 18 it will look pretty different in here and the stage will be built out," Scagnelli said.

Eight hundred fifty-six seats have been taken out on the floor creating 2,472 floor seats for delegates. Alternates will be in the seats above.

"Every day when I walk in here it looks like a completely different place," she said.

If you're counting, it is just 27 days until the start of the convention and 30 days until (likely) Donald Trump accepts the nomination.

