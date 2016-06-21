Indians are #AllIn216; $16 tickets

To celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA championship and the team’s parade on Wednesday, the Cleveland Indians are going #Allin216 with a $16 ticket offer for Wednesday’s game and homestand finale vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

All Upper Deck tickets will be $16 on Wednesday, when purchased at Indians.com or at the Progressive Field ticket office.

The Indians enter play Tuesday having won four straight overall and nine straight at Progressive Field; the club’s 21-12 home record is fifth-best in Major League Baseball.

