ALL IN: Celebrate the Cavs Championship with fan freebies, deals and promos

Fans getting a seat on the Free Stamp. (Source: WOIO)

Celebrate the Cavs NBA World Championship over the Warriors with some very cool Cleveland freebies.

Here are just some of those offers you can enjoy:

Pizza, Pizza

A northeast Ohio pizza chain has decided to join in on the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship celebration.

Customers who buy a pie at Rascal House Pizza on Wednesday will have the option to buy a second pizza for 23 cents.

Cavs' star LeBron James, an Akron native, wears No. 23.

People can find the deal at any of the Rascal House Pizza locations. The downtown Rascal House location will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Cavs beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday to clinch the title. It ended Cleveland's 52-year major championship drought.

The team will celebrate Wednesday with a parade through downtown Cleveland beginning at 11 a.m.

Car Wash

Waterway Carwash is also doing its part to celebrate Cleveland’s first major sports title in 52 years.

Express Exterior car washes, which are normally $7, are being sold for only 52 cents Thursday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at both Cleveland Waterway locations: 7010 N. Aurora Rd. and 30299 Chagrin Blvd.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this great achievement for Cleveland,” says Mike Surgeon, Cleveland Managing Partner. “Waterway is proud to be part of this community, and we want to share our excitement.”

In order to receive the discounted car wash, customers only need to mention the championship offer to the Waterway attendant.

Indians Tickets

The Cleveland Indians are going #Allin216 with a $16 ticket offer for tonight’s game and homestand finale vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

All Upper Deck tickets will be $16 on Wednesday, when purchased at Indians.com or at the Progressive Field ticket office.

Cleveland Indians plan $2 pregame beer nights: Is it 10 cent beer night with inflation?

The club’s 22-12 home record is fifth-best in Major League Baseball.

Free Dessert

Pizza Hut is giving away free Hershey’s Chocolate Chip cookies or Triple Chocolate brownies with the purchase of a pizza on Wednesday, June 22, in honor of the big championship win by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans must use the promo code “SWEETCLE,” in order to receive their free dessert, which normally sell for $5.99 each.

All Northeast Ohio Pizza Huts will be participating in the giveaway. Pizzas must be bought at regular menu price.

