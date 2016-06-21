Fans petition to keep LeBron James banner up during Republican National Convention

The iconic LeBron James banner will come down after the championship parade Wednesday and (so far) 3,500 fans are not happy about it, according to a petition started on change.org.

"After the Cavaliers historic win, the banner has become an iconic message of Cleveland pride, promise and strength," said Kathy Springer, who created the petition on Monday.

The massive banner was reinstalled in 2014 on the side of the Sherwin-Williams headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

The banner of the outstretched arms of the Cleveland Cavaliers star will come down to make room for a banner for the Republican National Convention.

Sherwin-Williams said the new banner will deliver a simple message: "This land is our land. 150 years in Cleveland."

"For 150 years Sherwin-Williams has been proud to call Cleveland home," said Ellen Moreau, VP of Marketing Communications for Sherwin-Williams.

The RNC banner will be installed the week of June 27. The convention will be held in Cleveland July 18-21.