Today is 'Cavs Day'

In observance of the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the NBA Championship, the local government in the city of Cleveland declared Wednesday, June 22, a holiday for all Clevelanders.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson made the announcement to honor the Cavs Tuesday.

In addition to the declaration, Gov. John Kasich wants everyone to wear wine and gold Wednesday.

We encourage all Ohioans to sport the Wine and Gold and join us in celebrating the 2016 NBA Champion @cavs tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gW2TzCe0MF — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 21, 2016

MORE: I came back to bring a championship to our city, LeBron James

Irving delivered the biggest shot of his career

Fans line up see the Cavs arrive

VIDEO: Tears, cheers from CLD19 anchors as game ends

CPD officer hit by car, fire truck overrun with fans

Cavs fans celebrate NBA Championship

Cavalier championship parade will take place Wednesday

'It doesn't feel real', says fan about championship win

Akron mayor congratulates the city's hometown hero

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.