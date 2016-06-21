Today is 'Cavs Day' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Today is 'Cavs Day'

In observance of the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the NBA Championship, the local government in the city of Cleveland declared Wednesday, June 22, a holiday for all Clevelanders.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson made the announcement to honor the Cavs Tuesday.

In addition to the declaration, Gov. John Kasich wants everyone to wear wine and gold Wednesday.

