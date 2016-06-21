Cavs parade: Live traffic map, street closures, parking bans, transportation information

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Street Closures
The following STREET CLOSURE will be in place for the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Parade & Rally on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. This restriction will be in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2016.
- St. Clair Avenue between East Mall Drive and West Mall Drive
The following STREET CLOSURES will be in place for the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Parade & Rally on Wednesday, June 22, 2016. These closures will be in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2016.
- Huron Road at West 2nd Street
- Huron Road at West Superior Avenue (local access only).
- Ontario Street at Prospect Avenue, southbound.
- Huron Road at Prospect Avenue
- Lorain-Carnegie Bridge at West 20th Street
- Orange Avenue at East 14th Street
- Sumner Court at East 14th Street
- Erie Court at East 14th Street
- East 3rd Street between Superior and Rockwell
- Rockwell from East 6th Street to Public Square
- Prospect Avenue at East 14th Street
- Prospect Avenue at Huron Road east of East 9th Street, westbound
- Euclid Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- Euclid Avenue at East 6th Street, eastbound
- Chester Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- Walnut Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- Vincent Avenue at East 6, eastbound
- Superior Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- St. Clair at East 12 Street, westbound
- Lakeside Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- Lakeside Avenue at Ontario Street, eastbound
- St. Clair Avenue at Ontario Street, eastbound
- Superior Avenue at West 3rd Street (local access only)
- Superior Avenue at East 6th Street, eastbound
- Commercial Hill at Canal (local access only)
Parking Bans
The following parking bans will be in place for the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Parade & Rally on Wednesday, June 22, 2016. These bans will be in effect until 9:00 p.m.
- East 9th Street in its entirety
- Vincent Avenue in its entirety
- Walnut Avenue in its entirety
- Huron Road from 800 Prospect Avenue to Ontario Street
- Huron Road between Prospect Avenue and Euclid Avenue
- Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street (both sides of the street)
- Sumner Avenue and Erie Court from East 14th Street to East 9th Street
- Bolivar Road from East 7th Street to East 14th Street
- Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street
- Chester Avenue from East 9th Street to East 12th Street
- Superior Avenue from East 9th Street to East 12th Street
- Rockwell Avenue from East 9th Street to East 12th Street
- St. Clair Avenue from East 12th Street to West 3rd Street
- Lakeside Avenue from East 12th Street to West 3rd Street
- East 6th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue
- West Prospect from West Superior Avenue to West 2nd Street
- West 2nd Street between West Prospect Avenue to West Huron Road
- West Huron Road from West 2nd Street to west Superior Avenue
- East 12th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue
- East 13th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue
Transportation and Parking
RTA is your winning ride to the Cavalier’s Championship Parade and Rally set for Wednesday, June 22. Park for free at many of the Rapid transit stations, and ride the train to Tower City.
A commemorative Championship $5 All-Day, round trip pass will be on sale at all the Rapid transit stations on the Red, Blue and Green lines.
Please have a $5 bill ready to make your purchase. Keep the card in a secure place – you will have to show the pass on your trip home. Trains will operate every 10 minutes, and RTA staff will be on hand to assist customers.
To reach RTA by car
From the northwest, drive east on I-90 to the Triskett Rapid Station. Ride the Red Line to Tower City.
From the southwest, drive east on I-480 to the Brookpark Rapid Station. Ride the Red Line to Tower City.
From the south, drive north on I-71 to the Puritas Rapid Station at West 150th Street. Ride the Red Line to Tower City.
From I-271, drive west on Chagrin Blvd. to the municipal lot north of the Farnsleigh Rapid Station. Ride the Blue Line to Tower City.
From the east, park at the Green Road Rapid Station. Ride the Green Line to Tower City.
From the northeast, drive west on Euclid Avenue to the Louis Stokes Station at Windermere. Ride the HealthLine to Public Square, or the Red Line to Tower City.
