No 'camping structures' allowed night before Cavs parade

City officials say they are expecting people to come downtown early for the parade celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship title, but those planning to camp out (literally) should leave their tents at home.

No "camping structures" are allowed downtown, according to city spokesperson Daniel Ball.

People won't be seen camping on Mall B at Lakeside Avenue and East Sixth Street, as security guards are keeping an eye on who goes in and out of the area through the night. Additionally, people cannot sleep on park benches, according to city officials.

Officials said people are not allowed on the lawn until 9 a.m.

Cleveland City Council president Kevin Kelley says that there are no restrictions on what parade goers can bring.

"I would tell you to plan ahead. Make sure you are allotting enough time to get down here. Make sure you know which streets are closed. Maybe public transportation, maybe something else, but don't think you are going to jump in your car at a quarter of 11 and get down here," said Kelley.



At least half a million people are expected for the parade that kicks off at 11 a.m.



The Ohio State Marching band is expected to march in the parade.



There is a special program at the end of the parade route on the green space above the Cleveland Convention Center.



"There will be a program party right at St. Clair - kind of where the orchestra played when public square was closed, and it's going to be great because if you think of the mall behind it where the convention center is under it, it slopes up, and it will give people a great view of the stage and to see the Cavs and experience this great event," added Kelley.

Crews spent hours setting up a stage and lights at the end of the parade route Tuesday, and city officials said they're just trying to keep people safe overnight.

Officials also said portable bathrooms will be available Wednesday morning. Cleveland Water plans to have a buggy to keep fans hydrated. Partygoers are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles.

